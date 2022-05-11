The high heat & humidity continues through tomorrow

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Temperatures will approach the record of 92° from 1962 later today
- Staying mostly sunny and dry until the end of the week
- Thunderstorms develop Friday with scattered activity into the weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, hot and humid. Wind: S 10-20 mph. High: 92° Heat Index: 96° Temperatures could break the previous record of 92° set in 1962.
Tonight: Mostly clear and mild. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Low: 70°
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny and hot again. Wind: S 15-25 mph. High: 92° Temperatures could get close to the previous record of 93° set in 1962.
Friday: A change! Rain and a few thunderstorms possible in the morning, scattered into the afternoon. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Low: 69° High: 85°
