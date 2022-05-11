Watch
Weather

Actions

The high heat & humidity continues through tomorrow

and last updated 2022-05-11 04:50:14-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Temperatures will approach the record of 92° from 1962 later today
  • Staying mostly sunny and dry until the end of the week
  • Thunderstorms develop Friday with scattered activity into the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, hot and humid. Wind: S 10-20 mph. High: 92° Heat Index: 96° Temperatures could break the previous record of 92° set in 1962.

Tonight: Mostly clear and mild. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Low: 70°

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny and hot again. Wind: S 15-25 mph. High: 92° Temperatures could get close to the previous record of 93° set in 1962.

Friday: A change! Rain and a few thunderstorms possible in the morning, scattered into the afternoon. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Low: 69° High: 85°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.