The high heat & humidity continues through tomorrow

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Temperatures will approach the record of 92° from 1962 later today

Staying mostly sunny and dry until the end of the week

Thunderstorms develop Friday with scattered activity into the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, hot and humid. Wind: S 10-20 mph. High: 92° Heat Index: 96° Temperatures could break the previous record of 92° set in 1962.

Tonight: Mostly clear and mild. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Low: 70°

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny and hot again. Wind: S 15-25 mph. High: 92° Temperatures could get close to the previous record of 93° set in 1962.

Friday: A change! Rain and a few thunderstorms possible in the morning, scattered into the afternoon. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Low: 69° High: 85°

