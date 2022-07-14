The high heat is on for the rest of the week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Even hotter temperatures expected today; It will feel like 100°+

There's a chance for rain Friday morning with a better shot coming Saturday

It has been 4-years since our last 100° day and there's a chance we get close to that in the next 7 days

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Mainly sunny, even hotter and more humid. Wind: S 10 mph. High: 96° Heat Index: 100°

Tonight: Increasing clouds with a chance of a few passing showers in the early morning. Staying warm and breezy. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Low: 76°

Friday: A few passing showers are possible in the morning, otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies and warm and muggy conditions. Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph High: 96° Heat Index: 100-105°

Saturday: Scattered storms are possible. This will cool us down, if lucky! Staying hot and humid, otherwise. Wind: S 15-20 mph Low: 77° High: 89° Heat Index: 96°

