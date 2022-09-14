The hot summertime temperatures stick around for another week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

The hot summertime temperatures continue through early next week

Fall begins on September 22 and a cold front will bring some changes around then

The Chiefs game looks warm, breezy and dry Thursday night!



KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Lots of sunshine and very warm. Humidity stays comfortable. Wind: S 5-10 mph. High: 90°

Tonight: Increasing clouds overnight and temperatures stay nice. Wind: S-SE 10-15 mph. Low: 64°

Thursday: More clouds, breezy and warm. Great football weather for the 7:15 PM kickoff against the Chargers. Temperatures will drop to the 70s during the game. Wind: S 15-25 mph. High: 87°

Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and staying warm. Wind: S 15-25 mph. Low: 66° High: 87°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

