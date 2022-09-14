Watch Now
Weather

Actions

The hot summertime temperatures stick around for another week

Highs stay in the 80s & 90s through next week
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2022-09-14 06:12:44-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The hot summertime temperatures continue through early next week
  • Fall begins on September 22 and a cold front will bring some changes around then
  • The Chiefs game looks warm, breezy and dry Thursday night!

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Lots of sunshine and very warm. Humidity stays comfortable. Wind: S 5-10 mph. High: 90°

Tonight: Increasing clouds overnight and temperatures stay nice. Wind: S-SE 10-15 mph. Low: 64°

Thursday: More clouds, breezy and warm. Great football weather for the 7:15 PM kickoff against the Chargers. Temperatures will drop to the 70s during the game. Wind: S 15-25 mph. High: 87°

Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and staying warm. Wind: S 15-25 mph. Low: 66° High: 87°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.