Watch Now
Weather

Actions

The hot weather is back with highs in the mid to upper 90s

The hot weather is back
and last updated 2022-08-01 04:43:08-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The heat intensifies Monday-Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 90s and high humidity
  • A weak front may bring some T-Storms Monday, mainly northern Missouri, a slightly stronger front arrives Wednesday
  • Temperatures will feel much better by the end of the week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. A heat advisory begins at 1pm. There's a slight chance for an afternoon/evening thunderstorm in northern Missouri. Wind: S 5-10 mph. High: 95° Heat Index: 100-105°

Tonight: Mostly clear, warm and muggy. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Low: 76°

Tuesday: The hottest day of the week! The heat advisory continues until 8pm. Very hot and humid under a mostly sunny sky. Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph. High: 98° Heat Index: 105-110°

Wednesday: Still hot and humid with the chance of an evening shower or storm along a cold front. Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph. Low: 80° High: 97° Heat Index: 105-110°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.