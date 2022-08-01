The hot weather is back with highs in the mid to upper 90s

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

The heat intensifies Monday-Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 90s and high humidity

A weak front may bring some T-Storms Monday, mainly northern Missouri, a slightly stronger front arrives Wednesday

Temperatures will feel much better by the end of the week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. A heat advisory begins at 1pm. There's a slight chance for an afternoon/evening thunderstorm in northern Missouri. Wind: S 5-10 mph. High: 95° Heat Index: 100-105°

Tonight: Mostly clear, warm and muggy. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Low: 76°

Tuesday: The hottest day of the week! The heat advisory continues until 8pm. Very hot and humid under a mostly sunny sky. Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph. High: 98° Heat Index: 105-110°

Wednesday: Still hot and humid with the chance of an evening shower or storm along a cold front. Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph. Low: 80° High: 97° Heat Index: 105-110°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

