Watch
Weather

Actions

The hot weather sticks around through Thursday

Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2022-05-10 05:40:38-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The heat continues through Thursday
  • Highs get close to record levels with a tie possible today of 92°
  • Next chance of rain is Friday-Saturday with an approaching cold front

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid with less wind. Temperatures could tie the previous record of 92° set in 1962. Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph. High: 92° Heat Index: 98°

Tonight: Mostly clear and staying very warm. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Low: 73°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, hot and humid. Wind: S 10-25 mph. High: 91° Heat Index: 96°

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny and hot again. Wind: S 15-25 mph. Low: 70° High: 91°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.