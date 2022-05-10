The hot weather sticks around through Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

The heat continues through Thursday

Highs get close to record levels with a tie possible today of 92°

Next chance of rain is Friday-Saturday with an approaching cold front

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid with less wind. Temperatures could tie the previous record of 92° set in 1962. Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph. High: 92° Heat Index: 98°

Tonight: Mostly clear and staying very warm. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Low: 73°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, hot and humid. Wind: S 10-25 mph. High: 91° Heat Index: 96°

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny and hot again. Wind: S 15-25 mph. Low: 70° High: 91°

