The hottest days of the week will be Wednesday and Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES



Average summer heat today

Low 90s Tuesday, upper 90s Wednesday and Thursday

A cold front is looking likely Thursday night-Friday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Partly to mostly sunny with average summer heat. Wind: E 5-15 mph. High: 89°

Tonight: Clear and calm. Wind: E 5-10 mph. Low: 70°

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and heating up. Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph. High: 93°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and very hot. Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph. Low: 74° High: 98°

