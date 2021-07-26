Watch
The hottest days of the week will be Wednesday and Thursday

Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2021-07-26 05:58:29-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Average summer heat today
  • Low 90s Tuesday, upper 90s Wednesday and Thursday
  • A cold front is looking likely Thursday night-Friday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Partly to mostly sunny with average summer heat. Wind: E 5-15 mph. High: 89°

Tonight: Clear and calm. Wind: E 5-10 mph. Low: 70°

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and heating up. Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph. High: 93°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and very hot. Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph. Low: 74° High: 98°

