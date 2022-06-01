Watch
The rain tapers off early this morning with another wave developing this afternoon

and last updated 2022-06-01 04:45:35-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A Flood Watch continues until 7pm this evening; Watching for the high water & flooding along rivers, creek & poor drainage roads
  • The morning rain moves out with a second round of storms developing this afternoon
  • The weather will improve Thursday & Friday with more sunshine

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: More rain and thunderstorms develop after noon. Temperatures are cooler today staying in the 60s. Wind: N-NE 10-20 mph. High: 69°

Tonight: Clouds slowly clear and temperatures cool down. Wind: N 10-20 mph. Low: 53°

Thursday: Finally a dry day! Enjoy the sunshine and pleasant temperatures. Wind: N-NW 5-10 mph. High: 75°

Friday: Mostly sunny and even warmer. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Low: 55° High: 80°

