The record breaking heat has arrived

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Sunny and very hot temperatures reaching record levels expected today and tomorrow
- A big drop in temperatures arrives late in the week with highs in the 60s by Thursday
- The strong fall front arrives Wednesday and brings a small chance of rain to the area Wednesday-Friday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Mostly sunny, very hot and a little humid. Wind: SW 10-15 mph. High: 96° (Record: 95°, 1954)
Tonight: Mostly clear, warm and breezy. Wind: S10-20 mph. Low: 76°
Tuesday: Another very hot day under a sunny sky. The breeze will help a bit. Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph. High: 97° (Record: 95°, 1948)
Wednesday: Increasing clouds with the wind shifting to the north as a strong fall front moves through. Temperatures go from the 80s to the 60s during the afternoon and evening. Watch for scattered showers as well. Wind: N 15-25 mph. Low: 76° High: 85°, then dropping.
