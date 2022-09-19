Watch Now
The record breaking heat has arrived

Daytime highs reach the upper 90s over the next 2 days
and last updated 2022-09-19 04:51:03-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Sunny and very hot temperatures reaching record levels expected today and tomorrow
  • A big drop in temperatures arrives late in the week with highs in the 60s by Thursday
  • The strong fall front arrives Wednesday and brings a small chance of rain to the area Wednesday-Friday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Mostly sunny, very hot and a little humid. Wind: SW 10-15 mph. High: 96° (Record: 95°, 1954)

Tonight: Mostly clear, warm and breezy. Wind: S10-20 mph. Low: 76°

Tuesday: Another very hot day under a sunny sky. The breeze will help a bit. Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph. High: 97° (Record: 95°, 1948)

Wednesday: Increasing clouds with the wind shifting to the north as a strong fall front moves through. Temperatures go from the 80s to the 60s during the afternoon and evening. Watch for scattered showers as well. Wind: N 15-25 mph. Low: 76° High: 85°, then dropping.

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

