The snow ends while the bitter cold settles in

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Any lingering flurries will taper off early while the roads will still be quite slick and partially covered

The bitter cold settles in today & tonight with wind chills near 0°

A warming trend is in the weekend forecast with 50s possible next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Flurries come to an end early with a gradually clearing sky during the afternoon. Stay warm! Wind: N-NE 10-25 mph. High: 19° Wind Chill: -10 to 0°

Tonight: Clouds clear and temperatures plummet. Wind: N-NE 10-20 mph. Low: 2° Wind Chill: -5 to 0°

Friday: A very cold morning will lead to a better afternoon. The sunshine helps! Wind: W-SW 10-20 mph. High: 30° Wind Chill: 15°

Saturday: Sunny and chilly but temperatures get above freezing. Wind: S-SW 15-25 mph. Low: 13° High: 38°

