The snow has arrived and will cause headaches on the roads this morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Periods of heavy snow and gusty wind may decrease visibility at times and lead to slick roads during the early commute

A break in the snow expected around 10am before a second wave arrives late in the evening and mainly impacting those south of I-70

Accumulations will range from 1-3" north of I-70 and 3-7" in other locations south of I-70. Higher totals located through mid-Missouri

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Snow continues through the mid to late morning. Periods of heavy snow with gusty winds and periods of low visibility possible during the early commute. Accumulations of 1-4" possible around the city through the morning. A second wave of snow arrives after 5-7pm. Wind: N-NE 15-25 mph. High: 18° Wind Chill: -5 to 5°

Tonight: Second wave of snow arrives but mainly impacts areas south of I-70. An additional 1-4" possible south of KC. Roads still tricky to drive on! Wind: N-NE 15-25 mph. Low: 7° Wind Chill: -10 to -5°

Thursday: Snow ends early in the morning but roads will still be slick! Prepare for a very cold and windy day with a mostly to partly cloudy sky. Wind: N-NE 10-25 mph. High: 18° Wind Chill: -10 to 0°

Friday: A very cold morning will lead to a better afternoon. Lots of sunshine helps! Wind: W-SW 10-20 mph. Low: 0° High: 30° Wind Chill: 15°

