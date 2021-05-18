Watch
Weather

Actions

The soggy weather pattern continues with scattered storms late today

Videos
41 Action Weather Update
and last updated 2021-05-18 05:53:13-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Watch for areas of dense fog, mist and drizzle during the morning commute
  • A broken line of thunderstorms develops late this afternoon and evening moving from south to north
  • An additional 1-3"+ possible for the rest of the week; Drier days by the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Morning fog, mist and drizzle will greet you out the door. A mostly cloudy sky continues until a line of thunderstorms develops later in the day. These storms move from south to north and could heavy downpours. Wind: S 5-10 mph. High: 77°

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms are around. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. Low: 64°

Wednesday: Periods of rain and thunderstorms during the day. Some heavy downpours possible. Monitor local streams and creeks for flooding potential. Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph. High: 75°

Thursday: More rounds of rain and storms possible. Continue to watch the streams and creeks for flooding potential. Wind: S 15-20 mph. Low: 65° High: 75°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The 41 Action Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.