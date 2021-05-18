The soggy weather pattern continues with scattered storms late today

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Watch for areas of dense fog, mist and drizzle during the morning commute

A broken line of thunderstorms develops late this afternoon and evening moving from south to north

An additional 1-3"+ possible for the rest of the week; Drier days by the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Morning fog, mist and drizzle will greet you out the door. A mostly cloudy sky continues until a line of thunderstorms develops later in the day. These storms move from south to north and could heavy downpours. Wind: S 5-10 mph. High: 77°

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms are around. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. Low: 64°

Wednesday: Periods of rain and thunderstorms during the day. Some heavy downpours possible. Monitor local streams and creeks for flooding potential. Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph. High: 75°

Thursday: More rounds of rain and storms possible. Continue to watch the streams and creeks for flooding potential. Wind: S 15-20 mph. Low: 65° High: 75°

