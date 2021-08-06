Watch
The summertime heat & humidity is back

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The heat and humidity build this weekend with heat index values in the upper 90s to 100°
  • There's a chance for rain and thunderstorms Saturday night to Sunday morning
  • Next week stays hot with little chances of rain

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Mostly sunny & becoming hot. The humidity increases with higher heat index values expected. Wind: S-SW 10-15 mph. High 91° Heat Index: 95°

Tonight: Mostly clear and mild. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Low: 73°

Saturday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a stray storm in the afternoon. A better chance for rain and storms comes overnight. Staying hot and humid with a breeze! Wind: S 10-25 mph. High 94° Heat Index: 98-100°

Sunday: Morning thunderstorms will clear quickly leaving a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky during the afternoon. Staying hot, humid and breezy. Wind: S 10-25 mph mph. Low: 74° High 91° Heat Index: 96-100°

