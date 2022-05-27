The sun returns, much warmer for the Memorial Day weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Sunshine today and for all of the holiday weekend
- A big warm up for the weekend to highs around 90°
- Windy this weekend with gusts over 40 mph
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Mostly sunny and rather nice. Wind: NW to SW 5-10 mph. High: 78°
Tonight: Clear and not as cool. Wind: SE 10-15 mph. Low: 58°
Saturday: A slight chance of an early morning shower or thunderstorm. And, then it will become sunny, windy, and warmer. A great day for the pool. High: 83°
Sunday: Mostly sunny, windy, hot, and humid. South winds 20-45 mph and gusty. Low: 71° High: 90°
Memorial Day: Nearly 100% sunshine with hot temperatures. Not quite as windy. South winds 15-30 mph. Low: 74° High: 89°
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.