The sun returns, much warmer for the Memorial Day weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Sunshine today and for all of the holiday weekend

A big warm up for the weekend to highs around 90°

Windy this weekend with gusts over 40 mph

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Mostly sunny and rather nice. Wind: NW to SW 5-10 mph. High: 78°

Tonight: Clear and not as cool. Wind: SE 10-15 mph. Low: 58°

Saturday: A slight chance of an early morning shower or thunderstorm. And, then it will become sunny, windy, and warmer. A great day for the pool. High: 83°

Sunday: Mostly sunny, windy, hot, and humid. South winds 20-45 mph and gusty. Low: 71° High: 90°

Memorial Day: Nearly 100% sunshine with hot temperatures. Not quite as windy. South winds 15-30 mph. Low: 74° High: 89°

