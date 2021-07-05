Watch
The sunny and hot summer weather continues

Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2021-07-05 05:36:32-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The sunshine and hot summer weather continues with highs near 90 today & Tuesday
  • 2 cold fronts expected this week, keeping the high heat away
  • First front arrives Wednesday with scattered storms possible, the second moves in Friday night/Saturday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Mainly sunny, hot and humid. Wind: S-SW 5 mph. High: 90°

Tonight: Mostly clear and warm overnight. Wind: S 5 mph. Low: 69°

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer with a breeze. Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph. High: 91°

Wednesday: A cold front approaches during the afternoon bringing a few scattered storms to the area. Otherwise, partly cloudy and not as hot. Wind: SW to NW 5-10 mph. Low: 71° High: 84°

