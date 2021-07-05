The sunny and hot summer weather continues

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

The sunshine and hot summer weather continues with highs near 90 today & Tuesday

2 cold fronts expected this week, keeping the high heat away

First front arrives Wednesday with scattered storms possible, the second moves in Friday night/Saturday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Mainly sunny, hot and humid. Wind: S-SW 5 mph. High: 90°

Tonight: Mostly clear and warm overnight. Wind: S 5 mph. Low: 69°

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer with a breeze. Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph. High: 91°

Wednesday: A cold front approaches during the afternoon bringing a few scattered storms to the area. Otherwise, partly cloudy and not as hot. Wind: SW to NW 5-10 mph. Low: 71° High: 84°

