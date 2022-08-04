The sunshine, heat & humidity are back

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Any storms south of I-70 will taper off through sunrise; Lots of afternoon sunshine
- The heat & humidity are back today
- Another cold front is due next week and will bring more scattered storms to the area late Sunday-Monday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Increasing sunshine in the morning. Staying warm and a little humid. Wind: E-NE 5-10 mph. High: 90°
Tonight: Mostly clear and pleasant. Wind: E 5-10 mph. Low: 70°
Friday: Sunny, warmer and staying very muggy. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. High: 92° Heat Index: 100°
Saturday: Very sunny and hot. Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph. Low: 76° High: 95° Heat Index: 100-105°
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.