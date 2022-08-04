The sunshine, heat & humidity are back

Storms move out this morning with lots of sunshine this afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES Any storms south of I-70 will taper off through sunrise; Lots of afternoon sunshine

The heat & humidity are back today

Another cold front is due next week and will bring more scattered storms to the area late Sunday-Monday KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST Thursday: Increasing sunshine in the morning. Staying warm and a little humid. Wind: E-NE 5-10 mph. High: 90° Tonight: Mostly clear and pleasant. Wind: E 5-10 mph. Low: 70° Friday: Sunny, warmer and staying very muggy. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. High: 92° Heat Index: 100° Saturday: Very sunny and hot. Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph. Low: 76° High: 95° Heat Index: 100-105° Get more updates from our weather team:

