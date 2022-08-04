Watch Now
Weather

Actions

The sunshine, heat & humidity are back

Storms move out this morning with lots of sunshine this afternoon
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2022-08-04 06:19:49-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Any storms south of I-70 will taper off through sunrise; Lots of afternoon sunshine
  • The heat & humidity are back today
  • Another cold front is due next week and will bring more scattered storms to the area late Sunday-Monday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Increasing sunshine in the morning. Staying warm and a little humid. Wind: E-NE 5-10 mph. High: 90°

Tonight: Mostly clear and pleasant. Wind: E 5-10 mph. Low: 70°

Friday: Sunny, warmer and staying very muggy. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. High: 92° Heat Index: 100°

Saturday: Very sunny and hot. Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph. Low: 76° High: 95° Heat Index: 100-105°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.