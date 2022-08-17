Sunshine returns today with great August temperatures in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

More sunshine on the way today & Thursday with highs in the low to mid 80s

Our next chance of rain is showing up late Friday into Saturday

Temperatures run below normal through next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and nice summertime conditions. Wind: E 5-15 mph. High: 81°

Tonight: Mostly clear and pleasant. Wind: E 5 mph. Low: 62°

Thursday: Nice August weather. Mostly sunny and refreshing. Wind: Light. High: 84°

Friday: A chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms especially in the late afternoon and evening. Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph. Low: 67° High: 86°

