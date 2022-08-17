Watch Now
Sunshine returns today with great August temperatures in Kansas City

High temperatures continue to stay below normal in the low 80s
and last updated 2022-08-17

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • More sunshine on the way today & Thursday with highs in the low to mid 80s
  • Our next chance of rain is showing up late Friday into Saturday
  • Temperatures run below normal through next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and nice summertime conditions. Wind: E 5-15 mph. High: 81°

Tonight: Mostly clear and pleasant. Wind: E 5 mph. Low: 62°

Thursday: Nice August weather. Mostly sunny and refreshing. Wind: Light. High: 84°

Friday: A chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms especially in the late afternoon and evening. Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph. Low: 67° High: 86°

