Sunshine returns today with great August temperatures in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- More sunshine on the way today & Thursday with highs in the low to mid 80s
- Our next chance of rain is showing up late Friday into Saturday
- Temperatures run below normal through next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and nice summertime conditions. Wind: E 5-15 mph. High: 81°
Tonight: Mostly clear and pleasant. Wind: E 5 mph. Low: 62°
Thursday: Nice August weather. Mostly sunny and refreshing. Wind: Light. High: 84°
Friday: A chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms especially in the late afternoon and evening. Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph. Low: 67° High: 86°
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.