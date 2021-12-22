The warming trend kicks in today

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Sunshine and warm weather Wednesday, highs in the upper 50s
- Warming to near record high temperatures Friday
- There are still no storm systems showing up at this time but some light rain is possible Sunday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and rather nice for the first full day of winter. Wind: South 10-20 mph. High: 51°
Tonight: Mostly clear skies and mild. Low: 37°
Thursday: Partly cloudy & warmer. Warming temperatures overnight into Friday. Wind: SW 10-20 mph. High: 57°
Friday (Christmas Eve): Partly to mostly cloudy skies, mainly high clouds. Wind: SW 10-20 mph. Low: 48° High: 65°
Saturday (Christmas Day): Partly to mostly sunny, cooler air from a front. Wind: NW 10-20 mph. High: 57°
