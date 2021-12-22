The warming trend kicks in today

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Sunshine and warm weather Wednesday, highs in the upper 50s

Warming to near record high temperatures Friday

There are still no storm systems showing up at this time but some light rain is possible Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and rather nice for the first full day of winter. Wind: South 10-20 mph. High: 51°

Tonight: Mostly clear skies and mild. Low: 37°

Thursday: Partly cloudy & warmer. Warming temperatures overnight into Friday. Wind: SW 10-20 mph. High: 57°

Friday (Christmas Eve): Partly to mostly cloudy skies, mainly high clouds. Wind: SW 10-20 mph. Low: 48° High: 65°

Saturday (Christmas Day): Partly to mostly sunny, cooler air from a front. Wind: NW 10-20 mph. High: 57°

