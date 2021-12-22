Watch
The warming trend kicks in today

and last updated 2021-12-22 06:22:57-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Sunshine and warm weather Wednesday, highs in the upper 50s
  • Warming to near record high temperatures Friday
  • There are still no storm systems showing up at this time but some light rain is possible Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday:  Mostly sunny and rather nice for the first full day of winter. Wind: South 10-20 mph. High: 51°

Tonight: Mostly clear skies and mild. Low: 37°

Thursday: Partly cloudy & warmer. Warming temperatures overnight into Friday. Wind: SW 10-20 mph. High: 57°

Friday (Christmas Eve): Partly to mostly cloudy skies, mainly high clouds. Wind: SW 10-20 mph. Low: 48° High: 65°

Saturday (Christmas Day): Partly to mostly sunny, cooler air from a front. Wind: NW 10-20 mph. High: 57°

