Watch
Weather

Actions

The warmth continues today with strong wind gusts

and last updated 2021-04-05 04:45:14-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Another warm day ahead with highs reaching the low 80s
  • Our next storm arrives Tuesday night through Thursday with a few rounds of rain and thunderstorms
  • Watching the potential for strong to severe storms early Wednesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny, more wind and warmth. Wind: S 15-30 mph. High: 81°

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy and mild. Wind: S 15-25 mph. Low: 60°

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy and warm with more humidity. Chance for strong storms in eastern Kansas overnight. Wind: S 15-30 mph. High: 77°

Wednesday: A few rounds of storms possible during the morning and afternoon and temperatures drop. Wind: SW 15-25 Low: 60° High: 65°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The 41 Action Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.