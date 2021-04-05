The warmth continues today with strong wind gusts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Another warm day ahead with highs reaching the low 80s

Our next storm arrives Tuesday night through Thursday with a few rounds of rain and thunderstorms

Watching the potential for strong to severe storms early Wednesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny, more wind and warmth. Wind: S 15-30 mph. High: 81°

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy and mild. Wind: S 15-25 mph. Low: 60°

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy and warm with more humidity. Chance for strong storms in eastern Kansas overnight. Wind: S 15-30 mph. High: 77°

Wednesday: A few rounds of storms possible during the morning and afternoon and temperatures drop. Wind: SW 15-25 Low: 60° High: 65°

