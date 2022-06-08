Watch
Weather

Actions

The weather calms down the next two days

and last updated 2022-06-08 04:16:15-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Drying out with increasing sunshine this afternoon
  • Another round of rain & storms arrive Thursday night and Friday morning
  • Sunny and hot by next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Any lingering rain will clear leaving more sunshine for the afternoon. Staying nice with lower humidity. Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph. High: 79°

Tonight: Clear, calm and cooler. Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph. Low: 58°

Thursday: Mostly sunny. A great pool day. Increasing chance of thunderstorms after sunset. Wind: S 5-10 mph. High: 82°

Friday: Morning rain and storms. Afternoon clearing and temperatures feel nice. Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph. Low: 63° High: 76°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.