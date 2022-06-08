The weather calms down the next two days

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Drying out with increasing sunshine this afternoon

Another round of rain & storms arrive Thursday night and Friday morning

Sunny and hot by next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Any lingering rain will clear leaving more sunshine for the afternoon. Staying nice with lower humidity. Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph. High: 79°

Tonight: Clear, calm and cooler. Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph. Low: 58°

Thursday: Mostly sunny. A great pool day. Increasing chance of thunderstorms after sunset. Wind: S 5-10 mph. High: 82°

Friday: Morning rain and storms. Afternoon clearing and temperatures feel nice. Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph. Low: 63° High: 76°

