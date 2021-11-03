The weather is on repeat for Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- A chilly start with temperatures near freezing
- Dry and warming temperatures into the weekend, highs near 70 Sunday
- Next chance of rain isn't until Wednesday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Wind: South 5 mph. High: 49°
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Wind: South 5-10 mph. Low: 34°
Thursday: The clouds will clear with afternoon sunshine. Wind: SSW 5-15. High: 54°
Friday: Mostly sunny and a bit warmer. South winds increasing at 10-25 mph. High: 59°
