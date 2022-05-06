The weekend brings much sunnier and warmer weather

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Rain tapers off this morning, while clouds linger through the day

Lots of sunshine tomorrow with a big warm up through next week

Highs are near 90, if not the low 90s, Monday - Thursday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: The rain moves out early leaving a mostly cloudy sky through the day. Temperatures stay cooler than average. Wind: N 10-15 mph. High: 67°

Tonight: Clouds clear overnight and temperatures drop. Wind: Calm. Low: 49°

Saturday: Beautiful spring weather is back! Sunshine returns and temperatures warm up. Wind: SE 10-20 mph. High: 74°

Sunday (Mother's Day): Partly to mostly sunny, a bit breezy but even warmer for Mom! Wind: S 15-30 mph. Low: 59° High: 84°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

