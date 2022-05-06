The weekend brings much sunnier and warmer weather

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Rain tapers off this morning, while clouds linger through the day
- Lots of sunshine tomorrow with a big warm up through next week
- Highs are near 90, if not the low 90s, Monday - Thursday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: The rain moves out early leaving a mostly cloudy sky through the day. Temperatures stay cooler than average. Wind: N 10-15 mph. High: 67°
Tonight: Clouds clear overnight and temperatures drop. Wind: Calm. Low: 49°
Saturday: Beautiful spring weather is back! Sunshine returns and temperatures warm up. Wind: SE 10-20 mph. High: 74°
Sunday (Mother's Day): Partly to mostly sunny, a bit breezy but even warmer for Mom! Wind: S 15-30 mph. Low: 59° High: 84°
