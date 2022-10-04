Watch Now
3 more days of warm weather before a big change arrives

and last updated 2022-10-04 06:18:41-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The great but dry weather continues this week
  • Temperatures are warm, in the low 80s, the next three days before a significant drop
  • Highs fall to the 50s on Friday behind a strong Canadian cold front; No rain expected with the front at this time

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Warmer as high clouds increase later in the day. Wind: S 10-15 mph. High: 83°

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and nice. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. Low: 60°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and staying warmer than normal. Wind: W-NW 5-15 mph. High: 81°

Thursday: Mostly sunny with the wind shifting to the north during the afternoon as a strong cold front passes through. Wind: N 10-20 mph. Low: 55° High: 83°

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

