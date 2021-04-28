Thunderstorms are moving east and south away from KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- This storm will move away leaving us with three nice days
- The next storm is due in around Sunday or Monday
- Get ready to mow as the grass is going to grow
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tonight: Rain ending with thunderstorms moving east and south away from KC. It will dry out by morning. Wind: Shifting to the northwest at 10-20 mph. Low: 53°
Thursday: Becoming sunny and nearly perfect. The northwest wind will die down a bit. High: 74°
Friday: Mostly sunny with south winds returning later in the day. Low: 46° High: 75°
