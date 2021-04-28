Thunderstorms are moving east and south away from KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

This storm will move away leaving us with three nice days

The next storm is due in around Sunday or Monday

Get ready to mow as the grass is going to grow

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tonight: Rain ending with thunderstorms moving east and south away from KC. It will dry out by morning. Wind: Shifting to the northwest at 10-20 mph. Low: 53°

Thursday: Becoming sunny and nearly perfect. The northwest wind will die down a bit. High: 74°

Friday: Mostly sunny with south winds returning later in the day. Low: 46° High: 75°

