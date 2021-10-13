Watch
Weather

Actions

Thunderstorms this morning with afternoon sunshine

items.[0].videoTitle
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2021-10-13 06:21:47-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Thunderstorms this morning with the chance of strong wind gusts
  • Heavy thunderstorms are possible overnight, but the risk of severe weather is low
  • Another storm is due in Thursday night

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: A second round of rain and thunderstorms is likely between 5 and 9 AM. Then it will become sunny with west winds during the afternoon. Wind: SW 15-25 to W 5-15 mph. High: 75°

Tonight: Clouds increasing. Wind: WSW 5-10 mph. Low: 51°

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 100% chance of rain developing again with a few heavy downpours possible. The best chance of rain is later in the day. Wind: E 5-15 mph Low: 53° High: 65°

Friday: The clouds will break up with a cool northwest wind. . Wind: NW 10-20 mph Low: 53° High: 58°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.