Thunderstorms this morning with afternoon sunshine

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Thunderstorms this morning with the chance of strong wind gusts
- Heavy thunderstorms are possible overnight, but the risk of severe weather is low
- Another storm is due in Thursday night
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: A second round of rain and thunderstorms is likely between 5 and 9 AM. Then it will become sunny with west winds during the afternoon. Wind: SW 15-25 to W 5-15 mph. High: 75°
Tonight: Clouds increasing. Wind: WSW 5-10 mph. Low: 51°
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 100% chance of rain developing again with a few heavy downpours possible. The best chance of rain is later in the day. Wind: E 5-15 mph Low: 53° High: 65°
Friday: The clouds will break up with a cool northwest wind. . Wind: NW 10-20 mph Low: 53° High: 58°
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.