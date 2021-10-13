Thunderstorms this morning with afternoon sunshine

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Thunderstorms this morning with the chance of strong wind gusts

Heavy thunderstorms are possible overnight, but the risk of severe weather is low

Another storm is due in Thursday night

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: A second round of rain and thunderstorms is likely between 5 and 9 AM. Then it will become sunny with west winds during the afternoon. Wind: SW 15-25 to W 5-15 mph. High: 75°

Tonight: Clouds increasing. Wind: WSW 5-10 mph. Low: 51°

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 100% chance of rain developing again with a few heavy downpours possible. The best chance of rain is later in the day. Wind: E 5-15 mph Low: 53° High: 65°

Friday: The clouds will break up with a cool northwest wind. . Wind: NW 10-20 mph Low: 53° High: 58°

