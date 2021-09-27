Two more days of the September heat before rain & relief

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

The 90s continue today & Tuesday before cooler air arrives Wednesday/Thursday

Much needed rain is possible by late Wednesday through the weekend

Temperatures drop back to normal by the weekend with highs in the mid 70s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Abundant sunshine, low humidity but staying breezy & hot. Elevated fire danger expected! Wind: SW 10-25 mph. High: 91°

Tonight: Clear, breezy and mild. Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph. Low: 65°

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and staying very warm! Not as windy. Wind: S-SW 10-15 mph. High: 90°

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon/evening. Wind: S-SE 10-15 mph. Low: 67° High: 83°

