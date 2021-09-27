Watch
Weather

Actions

Two more days of the September heat before rain & relief

items.[0].videoTitle
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2021-09-27 05:34:25-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The 90s continue today & Tuesday before cooler air arrives Wednesday/Thursday
  • Much needed rain is possible by late Wednesday through the weekend
  • Temperatures drop back to normal by the weekend with highs in the mid 70s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Abundant sunshine, low humidity but staying breezy & hot. Elevated fire danger expected! Wind: SW 10-25 mph. High: 91°

Tonight: Clear, breezy and mild. Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph. Low: 65°

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and staying very warm! Not as windy. Wind: S-SW 10-15 mph. High: 90°

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon/evening. Wind: S-SE 10-15 mph. Low: 67° High: 83°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.