Two more days of the September heat before rain & relief

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- The 90s continue today & Tuesday before cooler air arrives Wednesday/Thursday
- Much needed rain is possible by late Wednesday through the weekend
- Temperatures drop back to normal by the weekend with highs in the mid 70s
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Abundant sunshine, low humidity but staying breezy & hot. Elevated fire danger expected! Wind: SW 10-25 mph. High: 91°
Tonight: Clear, breezy and mild. Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph. Low: 65°
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and staying very warm! Not as windy. Wind: S-SW 10-15 mph. High: 90°
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon/evening. Wind: S-SE 10-15 mph. Low: 67° High: 83°
