Very hot & humid today with severe thunderstorms setting up tonight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Very hot and humid end to the week with highs in the 90s and heat index values close to 100°

Thunderstorms develop late this evening and overnight mostly over northern & north central Missouri

Risk of severe storms shifts south near KC & south of I-70 Saturday afternoon and evening

Flooding and damaging wind gusts appear to be the biggest threat with the storms forming tonight & Saturday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Partly cloudy with a stray shower this morning turning hot & steamy during the afternoon. The chance of thunderstorms increases late this evening and overnight especially over northern Missouri. Storms capable of large hail, damaging wind and very heavy rain are the greatest risks. Wind: S-SW 15-20 mph. High: 93° Heat Index: 97°-100°

Tonight: Thunderstorms likely. Heavy rain and localized flooding is possible with some strong wind gusts. Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph. Low: 72°

Saturday: It will be mostly cloudy with periods of rain and thunderstorms. Total rainfall amounts of up to 2" are possible. The severe weather threat increases in the late afternoon and evening as a front passes south of I-70. Watch for localized flooding and strong, damaging winds. Wind: SW to N 10-15 mph. High: 77°

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with lingering showers around. Much cooler as well. Wind: N 10-20 mph. Low: 65° High: 72°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The 41 Action Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

