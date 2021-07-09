Watch
Weather

Actions

Very hot & humid today with severe thunderstorms setting up tonight

and last updated 2021-07-09 04:45:21-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Very hot and humid end to the week with highs in the 90s and heat index values close to 100°
  • Thunderstorms develop late this evening and overnight mostly over northern & north central Missouri
  • Risk of severe storms shifts south near KC & south of I-70 Saturday afternoon and evening
  • Flooding and damaging wind gusts appear to be the biggest threat with the storms forming tonight & Saturday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Partly cloudy with a stray shower this morning turning hot & steamy during the afternoon. The chance of thunderstorms increases late this evening and overnight especially over northern Missouri. Storms capable of large hail, damaging wind and very heavy rain are the greatest risks. Wind: S-SW 15-20 mph. High: 93° Heat Index: 97°-100°

Tonight: Thunderstorms likely. Heavy rain and localized flooding is possible with some strong wind gusts. Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph. Low: 72°

Saturday: It will be mostly cloudy with periods of rain and thunderstorms. Total rainfall amounts of up to 2" are possible. The severe weather threat increases in the late afternoon and evening as a front passes south of I-70. Watch for localized flooding and strong, damaging winds. Wind: SW to N 10-15 mph. High: 77°

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with lingering showers around. Much cooler as well. Wind: N 10-20 mph. Low: 65° High: 72°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The 41 Action Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.