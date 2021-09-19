Very warm and humid today, a fall change Monday-Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Very warm and humid today and most of Monday

Increasing chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday as a fall cold front approaches

Great weather Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s and 50s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Mostly sunny, very warm and humid, more of a breeze. Wind: S 10-20 mph. High: 88°

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy and mild. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Low: 69°

Monday: Slight chance of a morning shower or thunderstorm. The better chance will be later in the afternoon and night as a cold front moves through. It will be a partly cloudy, windy, very warm and humid day ahead of the front. Wind: S-SW 15-25 mph. High: 87°

Tuesday: Much cooler and less humid under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph. Low: 58° High: 73°

