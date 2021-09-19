Watch
Weather

Actions

Very warm and humid today, a fall change Monday-Tuesday

items.[0].videoTitle
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2021-09-19 08:57:27-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Very warm and humid today and most of Monday
  • Increasing chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday as a fall cold front approaches
  • Great weather Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s and 50s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Mostly sunny, very warm and humid, more of a breeze. Wind: S 10-20 mph. High: 88°

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy and mild. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Low: 69°

Monday: Slight chance of a morning shower or thunderstorm. The better chance will be later in the afternoon and night as a cold front moves through. It will be a partly cloudy, windy, very warm and humid day ahead of the front. Wind: S-SW 15-25 mph. High: 87°

Tuesday: Much cooler and less humid under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph. Low: 58° High: 73°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.