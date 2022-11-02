Very warm and windy before the rain arrives Friday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Highs will run 15-20 degrees above average today and Thursday

A good chance for rain and thunderstorms Friday into Saturday morning

Dry and cool for Sunday Night Football

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, windy and staying very warm for November. Wind: S-SW 15-30 mph. High: 79°

Tonight: Mostly clear, windy and not as cold. Wind: S 15-30 mph. Low: 59°

Thursday: More clouds, staying windy and unseasonably warm. Fire danger is high! Wind: S-SW 20-40 mph. High: 77°

Friday: Cloudy with an increasing chance of rain and thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening. Heavy rain looks most likely with the severe weather to our south. Wind: S 15-30 mph. Low: 62° High: 68°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

