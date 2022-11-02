Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Very warm and windy before the rain arrives Friday

Daytime highs approach 80° today and Thursday ahead of Friday's rain
and last updated 2022-11-02 04:52:04-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Highs will run 15-20 degrees above average today and Thursday
  • A good chance for rain and thunderstorms Friday into Saturday morning
  • Dry and cool for Sunday Night Football

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, windy and staying very warm for November. Wind: S-SW 15-30 mph. High: 79°

Tonight: Mostly clear, windy and not as cold. Wind: S 15-30 mph. Low: 59°

Thursday: More clouds, staying windy and unseasonably warm. Fire danger is high! Wind: S-SW 20-40 mph. High: 77°

Friday: Cloudy with an increasing chance of rain and thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening. Heavy rain looks most likely with the severe weather to our south. Wind: S 15-30 mph. Low: 62° High: 68°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.