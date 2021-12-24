Very warm today, some light rain this evening

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Warm and windy today with record-breaking highs in the upper 60s

Light rainfall is possible this evening, most rainfall ends before 2 a.m.

Cooler air for Christmas with sunshine

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday (Christmas Eve): Partly to mostly cloudy with a breezy southerly wind. Wind: SW 10-35 mph. High: 68° The record high is 66° from 1955.

Tonight: Rain possible in the evening, ending by 2 a.m. Slowly clearing skies. Wind: NW 10-20 mph Low: 38°

Saturday (Christmas Day): Mostly sunny with much cooler temperatures. Wind: NW 10-20 mph. Low: 40° High: 54°

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with warming temperatures through the evening. Wind: S 10-35 mph. Low: 34° High: 61°

