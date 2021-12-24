Watch
Weather

Actions

Very warm today, some light rain this evening

items.[0].videoTitle
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2021-12-24 06:22:53-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Warm and windy today with record-breaking highs in the upper 60s
  • Light rainfall is possible this evening, most rainfall ends before 2 a.m.
  • Cooler air for Christmas with sunshine

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday (Christmas Eve):  Partly to mostly cloudy with a breezy southerly wind. Wind: SW 10-35 mph. High: 68° The record high is 66° from 1955.

Tonight: Rain possible in the evening, ending by 2 a.m. Slowly clearing skies. Wind: NW 10-20 mph Low: 38°

Saturday (Christmas Day): Mostly sunny with much cooler temperatures. Wind: NW 10-20 mph. Low: 40° High: 54°

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with warming temperatures through the evening. Wind: S 10-35 mph. Low: 34° High: 61°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.