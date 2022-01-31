Watch
Very warm & windy today with heavy snow arriving Tuesday night

and last updated 2022-01-31

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A big warm up to start the week with highs around 60° today
  • A storm storm develops Tuesday night bringing some heavy accumulations across the area; A Winter Storm Watch has been issued
  • Snow ends sometime Thursday; Expect major disruptions through the middle of the week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny, very warm and breezy. Wind: S 10-25 mph. High: 60°

Tonight: Partly cloudy, not too cold and staying breezy. Wind: S to W 10-25 mph. Low: 40°

Tuesday: Temperatures hold steady through the afternoon as a strong cold front surges south. There is a chance of light rain/drizzle during the day that changes to snow Tuesday night. Wind: N 10-20 mph. High: 46°

Wednesday: Snow is likely with a brutally cold air mass coming down. Heavy snow accumulation is expected, with significant amounts possible. Temperatures stay bitter cold. Wind: N-NE 15-30 mph. Low: 17° High: 20°

