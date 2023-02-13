Victory Monday is looking bright and warm

WEATHER HEADLINES

Great Monday to continue the celebrations

Rain with a rumble of thunder arrives early in the morning and continues through the afternoon Tuesday

Cloudy but dry for the parade on Wednesday! A big drop in temperatures comes Thursday with some snow in the morning

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Lots of sunshine and very warm. Highs get to 15°-20° above average.

High: 60°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Tonight: Increasing clouds, wind & rain. Wet roads likely early in the morning.

Low: 43°

Wind: S-SE 10-25 mph

Tuesday: Happy Valentine's Day! ♥

Rain arrives early in the morning with some pockets of heavy rain and thunderstorms possible into the afternoon. At this time, our evening sky dries quickly for any dinner dates but strong wind gusts develop.

High: 56°

Wind: S 20-35 mph, Gusts 40 mph

Wednesday: Chiefs Super Bowl Championship Parade day! You will enjoy these temperatures more than last time. Mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler but still above average.

Low: 35° High: 49°

Wind: N 5-10 mph (am), N 15-25 mph (pm)

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

