Victory Monday is looking bright and warm

Great weather today before rain arrives for Valentine's Day
Weather Monday
and last updated 2023-02-13 07:14:04-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Great Monday to continue the celebrations
  • Rain with a rumble of thunder arrives early in the morning and continues through the afternoon Tuesday
  • Cloudy but dry for the parade on Wednesday! A big drop in temperatures comes Thursday with some snow in the morning

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Lots of sunshine and very warm. Highs get to 15°-20° above average.
High: 60°
Wind: S 5-10 mph

Tonight: Increasing clouds, wind & rain. Wet roads likely early in the morning.
Low: 43°
Wind: S-SE 10-25 mph

Tuesday: Happy Valentine's Day! ♥
Rain arrives early in the morning with some pockets of heavy rain and thunderstorms possible into the afternoon. At this time, our evening sky dries quickly for any dinner dates but strong wind gusts develop.
High: 56°
Wind: S 20-35 mph, Gusts 40 mph

Wednesday: Chiefs Super Bowl Championship Parade day! You will enjoy these temperatures more than last time. Mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler but still above average.
Low: 35° High: 49°
Wind: N 5-10 mph (am), N 15-25 mph (pm)

