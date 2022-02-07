Warm and quiet stretch of weather this week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Temperatures during the work week will bounce around the 50s and 60s

Cooler air arrives by the weekend with Saturday down to 40°

A cold front next Wednesday may bring some light precipitation, otherwise we stay dry

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy and comfortable with mild temperatures. Wind: SW 10-25 mph. High: 54°

Tonight: Partly cloudy and chilly. Wind: SW 10-20 mph. Low: 33°

Tuesday: Increasing clouds and much warmer. Wind: SW to W-NW 10-25 mph. High: 63°

Wednesday: A little cooler from the previous day's cold front. Wind: W-NW 15-25 mph. Low: 33° High: 53°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

