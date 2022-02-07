Warm and quiet stretch of weather this week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Temperatures during the work week will bounce around the 50s and 60s
- Cooler air arrives by the weekend with Saturday down to 40°
- A cold front next Wednesday may bring some light precipitation, otherwise we stay dry
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy and comfortable with mild temperatures. Wind: SW 10-25 mph. High: 54°
Tonight: Partly cloudy and chilly. Wind: SW 10-20 mph. Low: 33°
Tuesday: Increasing clouds and much warmer. Wind: SW to W-NW 10-25 mph. High: 63°
Wednesday: A little cooler from the previous day's cold front. Wind: W-NW 15-25 mph. Low: 33° High: 53°
