Warm and sunny today with severe storms possible tomorrow

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Sunny, warm and humid today with highs reaching the mid 80s

Severe thunderstorms are possible Thursday, with the first round in the morning and second possibly redeveloping in the late afternoon

Drier weather & much cooler temperatures for the Memorial Day Weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: A mostly sunny afternoon with warm and humid conditions. Wind: E 5-15 mph. High: 85°

Tonight: Severe thunderstorms roll in after midnight most likely producing strong wind gusts and very heavy rainfall. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. Low: 68°

Thursday: Severe thunderstorms and very heavy rain possible early in the morning with another round developing in the late afternoon and evening. Stay weather aware throughout the day! Wind: S-SW 15-25 mph. High: 75°

Friday: Mostly cloudy and drying out! Prepare for a much cooler and breezy day. Wind: N 10-20 mph. Low: 47° High: 65°

