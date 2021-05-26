Warm and sunny today with severe storms possible tomorrow

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Sunny, warm and humid today with highs reaching the mid 80s
- Severe thunderstorms are possible Thursday, with the first round in the morning and second possibly redeveloping in the late afternoon
- Drier weather & much cooler temperatures for the Memorial Day Weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: A mostly sunny afternoon with warm and humid conditions. Wind: E 5-15 mph. High: 85°
Tonight: Severe thunderstorms roll in after midnight most likely producing strong wind gusts and very heavy rainfall. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. Low: 68°
Thursday: Severe thunderstorms and very heavy rain possible early in the morning with another round developing in the late afternoon and evening. Stay weather aware throughout the day! Wind: S-SW 15-25 mph. High: 75°
Friday: Mostly cloudy and drying out! Prepare for a much cooler and breezy day. Wind: N 10-20 mph. Low: 47° High: 65°
