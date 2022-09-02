Warm, sunny weather for a while in Kansas City

Watch Now
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Warm and humid conditions for the next 7-10 days
  • An isolated thunderstorm can't be ruled out overnight or in the afternoons, but rain chances are below 20%
  • Ragweed pollen remains very high the next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Mostly sunny with a few afternoon clouds. There is a 10% chance of an isolated thunderstorm. Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph. High: 89°

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a storm overnight. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Low: 66°

Saturday: A few morning clouds and then a nice summer day. Wind: N 5-10 mph. High: 88°

Sunday: A little cooler under a partly cloudy sky. N 5-10 mph. Low: 65° High: 86°

Labor Day: A great day for the pool or barbecue. High: 85°

