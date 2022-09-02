Warm, sunny weather for a while in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Warm and humid conditions for the next 7-10 days
- An isolated thunderstorm can't be ruled out overnight or in the afternoons, but rain chances are below 20%
- Ragweed pollen remains very high the next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Mostly sunny with a few afternoon clouds. There is a 10% chance of an isolated thunderstorm. Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph. High: 89°
Tonight: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a storm overnight. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Low: 66°
Saturday: A few morning clouds and then a nice summer day. Wind: N 5-10 mph. High: 88°
Sunday: A little cooler under a partly cloudy sky. N 5-10 mph. Low: 65° High: 86°
Labor Day: A great day for the pool or barbecue. High: 85°
