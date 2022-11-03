Watch Now
Warm and windy today with strong thunderstorms arriving Friday afternoon

A strong font sweeps through Friday bringing periods of heavy rain & strong storms
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Another warm and windy day today with highs in the 70s, near 80
  • A good chance for rain and thunderstorms Friday into Saturday morning; A few storms may be strong
  • Dry and cool for Sunday Night Football

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: More clouds, staying windy and unseasonably warm. Fire danger is high! Wind: S 20-40 mph. High: 77°

Tonight: Mostly clear, windy and mild. A few spotty showers may develop overnight. Wind: S 15-30 mph. Low: 66°

Friday: Scattered showers are likely beginning around sunrise. Storms strengthen during the afternoon and evening as the front passes through. Watch for periods of heavy rain as well. Wind: S to W 15-30 mph. Morning temperatures near 70°, afternoon near 60°

Saturday: Rain moves out early Saturday morning leaving lots of sunshine for the afternoon. Wind: W-SW 15-25 mph. Low: 38° High: 59°

