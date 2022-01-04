Warm and windy weather in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Highs near 50° with gusts near 45mph possible today
- Another Arctic blast arrives Wednesday with some snow
- Bitterly cold temperatures come Thursday-Friday morning
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Windy & warmer with a some high clouds. Wind: South 10-25, Gusts 45 mph. High: 49°
Tonight: Partly cloudy and continued breezy conditions. Low: 16°
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies, much cooler and windy. Wind: NW 10-30 mph. High: 28°
Wednesday Night: Snowfall beginning late Wednesday evening, continuing overnight. 1-3" of accumulation possible, some blowing snow could cause reduced visibility.
Thursday: Morning clouds with afternoon sunshine, very cold afternoon temperatures near 10°. High: 13°
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.