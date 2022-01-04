Watch
Warm and windy weather in Kansas City

and last updated 2022-01-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Highs near 50° with gusts near 45mph possible today
  • Another Arctic blast arrives Wednesday with some snow
  • Bitterly cold temperatures come Thursday-Friday morning

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Windy & warmer with a some high clouds. Wind: South 10-25, Gusts 45 mph. High: 49°

Tonight: Partly cloudy and continued breezy conditions. Low: 16°

Wednesday:  Partly to mostly cloudy skies, much cooler and windy. Wind: NW 10-30 mph. High: 28°

Wednesday Night: Snowfall beginning late Wednesday evening, continuing overnight. 1-3" of accumulation possible, some blowing snow could cause reduced visibility.

Thursday: Morning clouds with afternoon sunshine, very cold afternoon temperatures near 10°. High: 13°

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

