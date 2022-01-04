Warm and windy weather in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Highs near 50 ° with gusts near 45mph possible today

with gusts near 45mph possible today Another Arctic blast arrives Wednesday with some snow

Bitterly cold temperatures come Thursday-Friday morning

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Windy & warmer with a some high clouds. Wind: South 10-25, Gusts 45 mph. High: 49°

Tonight: Partly cloudy and continued breezy conditions. Low: 16°

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies, much cooler and windy. Wind: NW 10-30 mph. High: 28°

Wednesday Night: Snowfall beginning late Wednesday evening, continuing overnight. 1-3" of accumulation possible, some blowing snow could cause reduced visibility.

Thursday: Morning clouds with afternoon sunshine, very cold afternoon temperatures near 10°. High: 13°

