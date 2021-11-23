Watch
Warm, breezy weather for Tuesday in Kansas City

and last updated 2021-11-23 05:25:54-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Windy and warmer Tuesday, Wednesday with highs in the low 60s
  • Some rain possible Wednesday evening from a cold front, chilly for Thanksgiving
  • Quiet and mild weather for the into the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday:  Sunny, windy and warmer. Wind: S 10-25 mph. High: 62°

Tonight:  Partly cloudy with strong southerly wind keeping temperatures warm. Wind: South 15-25, Gusts 35 mph. Low: 49°

Wednesday:  Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of evening showers. Best chance of rain is south and east of Kansas City. Wind: SSW 15-30 mph. Low: 51° High: 62°

Outlook for Thanksgiving Day: Morning clouds, sunshine by lunch, chilly conditions with wind chills below freezing through the day. Wind: N-NW 10-25 mph becoming calm by evening, Low: 30° High: 40°

