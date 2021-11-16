Warm sunny weather in Kansas City before a big temperature drop

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- The warming trend continues as we reach the low 70s today, with a breezy wind
- A cold front will sweep across Tuesday night into Wednesday with light rain possible early in the morning
- Much cooler weather sets up for the weekend and next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Mostly sunny with some more passing high clouds. Wind: SSW 10-30 mph. High: 73°
Tonight: Light rain possible after midnight. Temperatures falling from near 60 at midnight to 50 by morning Wind: SW becoming NE 10-25 mph.
Wednesday: Some light, early-morning rain or drizzle possible behind a cold front. Otherwise, it will be a mostly cloudy, dry and cool day. Steady temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s through the day.
Thursday: Sunny and cool. Wind: NW 10-15 mph. Low: 30° High: 48°
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.