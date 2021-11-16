Warm sunny weather in Kansas City before a big temperature drop

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

The warming trend continues as we reach the low 70s today, with a breezy wind

A cold front will sweep across Tuesday night into Wednesday with light rain possible early in the morning

Much cooler weather sets up for the weekend and next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with some more passing high clouds. Wind: SSW 10-30 mph. High: 73°

Tonight: Light rain possible after midnight. Temperatures falling from near 60 at midnight to 50 by morning Wind: SW becoming NE 10-25 mph.

Wednesday: Some light, early-morning rain or drizzle possible behind a cold front. Otherwise, it will be a mostly cloudy, dry and cool day. Steady temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s through the day.

Thursday: Sunny and cool. Wind: NW 10-15 mph. Low: 30° High: 48°

