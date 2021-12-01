Warm, sunny weather in Kansas City for December 1st

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES Warm, sunny weather for the first few days of December

Cooler, semi-seasonable air for the weekend

Big swings in temperatures possible next week, monitoring precipitation chances KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST Wednesday: Mostly sunny and much warmer. Wind: W 10-20 mph. High: 65° Tonight: Mostly clear skies and warm temperatures. Wind: SW 10-20 mph. Low: 48° Thursday: Sunny skies with a record warm high possible. Wind: WSW 5-15 mph. High: 72°, record 70° (1956) Friday: Continued sunshine and warm temperatures. Wind: SW/NE 5-15 mph. Low: 47° High: 70° Get more updates from our weather team:

