Warm, sunny weather in Kansas City for December 1st

Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2021-12-01 06:34:06-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Warm, sunny weather for the first few days of December
  • Cooler, semi-seasonable air for the weekend
  • Big swings in temperatures possible next week, monitoring precipitation chances

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and much warmer. Wind: W 10-20 mph. High: 65°

Tonight: Mostly clear skies and warm temperatures. Wind: SW 10-20 mph. Low: 48°

Thursday: Sunny skies with a record warm high possible. Wind: WSW 5-15 mph. High: 72°, record 70° (1956)

Friday: Continued sunshine and warm temperatures. Wind: SW/NE 5-15 mph. Low: 47° High: 70°

