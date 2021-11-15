Warm, sunny weather to start off the week in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- The week will begin with a big warm-up
- A cold front will sweep across Tuesday night into Wednesday
- There are still no major storm systems showing up
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Some high clouds, with skies with a breezy southerly wind. Wind: SW 10-20 mph. High: 65°
Tonight: Mostly clear and comfortable. Wind: South 5-10 mph. Low: 47°
Tuesday: Mostly sunny with some more high clouds. Wind: S-SW 15-30 mph. High: 71°
Wednesday: Some light, early-morning rain or drizzle possible from a passing front. Steady temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s through the day.
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.