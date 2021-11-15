Watch
Warm, sunny weather to start off the week in Kansas City

and last updated 2021-11-15 05:40:03-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The week will begin with a big warm-up
  • A cold front will sweep across Tuesday night into Wednesday
  • There are still no major storm systems showing up

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Some high clouds, with skies with a breezy southerly wind. Wind: SW 10-20 mph. High: 65°

Tonight: Mostly clear and comfortable. Wind: South 5-10 mph. Low: 47°

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with some more high clouds. Wind: S-SW 15-30 mph. High: 71°

Wednesday: Some light, early-morning rain or drizzle possible from a passing front. Steady temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s through the day.

