Warm today with rain & very cold temperatures by the end of the week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- It will warm up today with highs nearing 70° before a cold blast arrives Wednesday - Friday
- Rain showers develop late this evening, clearing by Wednesday morning
- Highs for Opening Day are only in the 40s; Feeling better by the weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warming up with a chance of rain by the end of the day. Wind: SW 10-15 mph shifting to the NW 20 mph after 7pm. High: 71°
Tonight: Rain possible, otherwise, cloudy and much colder. Wind: NW 10-20 mph. Low: 41°
Wednesday: Mostly sunny & very windy. Wind: W 15-30 mph. High: 61°
Thursday (Opening Day): It will be a blustery and cold afternoon for the Royals home opener with mostly cloudy skies. Wind: NW 15-30, gusting to 50 mph. Low: 40° High: 49° Wind chill near 40°
