Warm-up continues through Friday, cooler air this weekend

and last updated 2021-12-09 07:00:53-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Our warm-up continues today with highs in the 60s
  • Some light rain possible Friday, most stay dry
  • Cooler air this weekend, but another big warm up next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Some high clouds but overall mostly sunny and breezy. Wind: SW/N 10-25 mph. High: 62°

Tonight: Mostly clear and breezy conditions. Wind: NW/E 10-20 mph. Low: 37°

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with the chance of some light rain or drizzle Wind: Variable wind 10-30 mph. High: 65°

Saturday: Mostly sunny with seasonal temperatures. Wind: S/NW 10-25 mph. Low: 31° High: 46°

