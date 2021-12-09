Warm-up continues through Friday, cooler air this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Our warm-up continues today with highs in the 60s

Some light rain possible Friday, most stay dry

Cooler air this weekend, but another big warm up next week



KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Some high clouds but overall mostly sunny and breezy. Wind: SW/N 10-25 mph. High: 62°

Tonight: Mostly clear and breezy conditions. Wind: NW/E 10-20 mph. Low: 37°

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with the chance of some light rain or drizzle Wind: Variable wind 10-30 mph. High: 65°

Saturday: Mostly sunny with seasonal temperatures. Wind: S/NW 10-25 mph. Low: 31° High: 46°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

