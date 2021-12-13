Warm weather continues Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Sunshine and near 60 Monday, more clouds and 60s Tuesday
- The warmest December temperature ever recorded in KC is possible Wednesday if it hits 75°
- Very windy conditions Wednesday, gusting up to 65 mph
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy and a bit warmer. Wind: S 5-15 mph. High: 60°
Tonight: Mostly clear and mild. Wind: S 5-15 mph. Low: 42°
Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy as the warming trend continues. Wind: S 15-25 mph. High: 65°
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and very windy. Chance of a few showers during the evening. There is a chance of it being the warmest December day in KC history. The highest ever is 74°. Wind: S-SW 20-35, Gusting 65 mph. Low: 63° High: 75°
