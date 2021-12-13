Watch
Warm weather continues Monday

Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2021-12-13 06:43:44-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Sunshine and near 60 Monday, more clouds and 60s Tuesday
  • The warmest December temperature ever recorded in KC is possible Wednesday if it hits 75°
  • Very windy conditions Wednesday, gusting up to 65 mph

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy and a bit warmer. Wind: S 5-15 mph. High: 60°

Tonight: Mostly clear and mild. Wind: S 5-15 mph. Low: 42°

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy as the warming trend continues. Wind: S 15-25 mph. High: 65°

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and very windy. Chance of a few showers during the evening. There is a chance of it being the warmest December day in KC history. The highest ever is 74°. Wind: S-SW 20-35, Gusting 65 mph. Low: 63° High: 75°

