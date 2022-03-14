Warm weather is back this week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- A weak system bring clouds and a stray shower this afternoon
- Increasing chance of rain on St. Patrick's day, likely not until evening, after the parade
- Overall much warmer weather is expected the next 10 days with intermittent rain chances
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Increasing clouds with a few light rain showers possible during the afternoon and evening. Most rainfall stays south. Wind: SSW 10-35 mph. High: 59°
Tonight: Clouds clear and the wind dies down. Temperatures are much cooler. Wind: S 5 mph. Low: 37°
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and really nice. Wind: N 5-10 mph. High: 63°
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and even warm. Wind: SW 10-25 mph. Low: 43° High: 74°
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.