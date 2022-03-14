Warm weather is back this week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

A weak system bring clouds and a stray shower this afternoon

Increasing chance of rain on St. Patrick's day, likely not until evening, after the parade

Overall much warmer weather is expected the next 10 days with intermittent rain chances

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Increasing clouds with a few light rain showers possible during the afternoon and evening. Most rainfall stays south. Wind: SSW 10-35 mph. High: 59°

Tonight: Clouds clear and the wind dies down. Temperatures are much cooler. Wind: S 5 mph. Low: 37°

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and really nice. Wind: N 5-10 mph. High: 63°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and even warm. Wind: SW 10-25 mph. Low: 43° High: 74°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

