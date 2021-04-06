Watch
Warm & windy today with storms arriving tonight

Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2021-04-06 06:40:32-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The windy and warm weather continues for one more day
  • Thunderstorms develop in central Kansas this evening & reach our area after midnight; There's a chance a few storms may be strong to severe producing hail
  • Rain will linger off and on Thursday with much cooler air moving in

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Increasing clouds but no rain expected. Thunderstorms won't arrive until after midnight tonight. Staying warm and windy. Wind: S 15-30 mph. High: 79°

Tonight: Thunderstorms likely after midnight. A few may initially be strong or severe capable of producing large hail. Otherwise, storms weaken as they cross the state line and bring the area some much-needed rain. Drying out by the early rush hour. Wind: S 15-30 mph. Low: 60°

Wednesday: A chance of early morning thunderstorms. Another round of storms form over central Missouri after 1pm. Then, it will become partly cloudy, breezy and cooler. Wind: S-SE to SW 15-25 mph. High: 65°

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rounds of rain expected as a storm system passes through. Bring the rain gear! Wind: W 15-25 mph. Low: 46° High: 54°

