Warm, windy weather Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Light rain possible Friday, otherwise warm and windy
- Cooler, seasonal air Saturday warm up Sunday
- Warm up peaks Wednesday with highs in the lower 70s
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of light rain. Wind: Variable wind 10-25, Gusts 35 mph. High: 68°
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with continued breezy conditions. Wind: Northwest shifting to the south 15-25, Gusts 35 mph. Low: 31°
Saturday: Colder & sunny with a chilly breeze. Wind: NW/SW 10-15 Gusts 30 mph High: 47°
Sunday: Sunny skies with warmer temperatures, breezy conditions persist. Wind: SW 10-25mph. Low: 32° High: 57°
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.