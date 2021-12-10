Watch
Weather

Actions

Warm, windy weather Friday

items.[0].videoTitle
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2021-12-10 06:31:32-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Light rain possible Friday, otherwise warm and windy
  • Cooler, seasonal air Saturday warm up Sunday
  • Warm up peaks Wednesday with highs in the lower 70s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of light rain. Wind: Variable wind 10-25, Gusts 35 mph. High: 68°

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with continued breezy conditions. Wind: Northwest shifting to the south 15-25, Gusts 35 mph. Low: 31°

Saturday: Colder & sunny with a chilly breeze. Wind: NW/SW 10-15 Gusts 30 mph High: 47°

Sunday: Sunny skies with warmer temperatures, breezy conditions persist. Wind: SW 10-25mph. Low: 32° High: 57°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.