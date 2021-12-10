Warm, windy weather Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Light rain possible Friday, otherwise warm and windy

Cooler, seasonal air Saturday warm up Sunday

Warm up peaks Wednesday with highs in the lower 70s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of light rain. Wind: Variable wind 10-25, Gusts 35 mph. High: 68°

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with continued breezy conditions. Wind: Northwest shifting to the south 15-25, Gusts 35 mph. Low: 31°

Saturday: Colder & sunny with a chilly breeze. Wind: NW/SW 10-15 Gusts 30 mph High: 47°

Sunday: Sunny skies with warmer temperatures, breezy conditions persist. Wind: SW 10-25mph. Low: 32° High: 57°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

