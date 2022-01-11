Watch
Warm, windy weather in Kansas City on Tuesday

and last updated 2022-01-11 06:33:48-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Warm, breezy weather today with highs near 60
  • Watching a system Friday night-Saturday morning which could bring us some wintry weather
  • Weather for the Chiefs game looks dry, chilly, and breezy

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, windy, and continued warmer. Wind: SW 10-20, Gusts 35 mph. High: 60°

Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild. Wind: SW 5-10 mph Low: 28°

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with temperatures still pretty warm. Wind: SW to NW 10-20 mph. High: 53°

Thursday: Another mild January day with sunshine. Wind: NW 10-20 mph Low: 30° High: 53°

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

