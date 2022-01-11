Warm, windy weather in Kansas City on Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES Warm, breezy weather today with highs near 60

Watching a system Friday night-Saturday morning which could bring us some wintry weather

Weather for the Chiefs game looks dry, chilly, and breezy KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST Tuesday: Mostly sunny, windy, and continued warmer. Wind: SW 10-20, Gusts 35 mph. High: 60° Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild. Wind: SW 5-10 mph Low: 28° Wednesday: Partly cloudy with temperatures still pretty warm. Wind: SW to NW 10-20 mph. High: 53° Thursday: Another mild January day with sunshine. Wind: NW 10-20 mph Low: 30° High: 53° Get more updates from our weather team:

