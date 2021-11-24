Watch
Warm, windy Wednesday weather in Kansas City

and last updated 2021-11-24 06:29:46-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • One more day of windy, warm conditions
  • A cold front this afternoon brings the chance of some light rain
  • Colder air arrives by the time the turkey goes into the oven

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday:  Mostly cloudy, windy, with a 20% chance of afternoon-evening showers. The best chance of rain is south and east of Kansas City. Wind: SW/NW 15-25, Gusts 40mph. High: 64°

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and continued breezy conditions. Wind: NW 15-25, Gusts 35 mph. Low: 28°

Thanksgiving Day: Mostly sunny skies with wind chills below freezing through the day. Wind: NW 10-25 mph becoming calm by evening. High: 39°

Friday:  Mostly sunny skies continued with the wind picking back up. Wind: SW 10-25 mph.
Low: 25° High:56°

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

