Warm, windy Wednesday weather in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

One more day of windy, warm conditions

A cold front this afternoon brings the chance of some light rain

Colder air arrives by the time the turkey goes into the oven

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, windy, with a 20% chance of afternoon-evening showers. The best chance of rain is south and east of Kansas City. Wind: SW/NW 15-25, Gusts 40mph. High: 64°

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and continued breezy conditions. Wind: NW 15-25, Gusts 35 mph. Low: 28°

Thanksgiving Day: Mostly sunny skies with wind chills below freezing through the day. Wind: NW 10-25 mph becoming calm by evening. High: 39°

Friday: Mostly sunny skies continued with the wind picking back up. Wind: SW 10-25 mph.

Low: 25° High:56°

