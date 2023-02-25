Warmer and calm Saturday, good chance of strong thunderstorms Sunday night

WEATHER HEADLINES

Black ice, ice on cars melts 10 a.m.-noon

Feeling warmer this weekend

Highs near 50° today, then 60° Sunday

Periods of scattered showers Sunday

Very windy Sunday night-Monday with gusts 40-50 mph regardless of thunderstorms

Round of strong thunderstorms Sunday night, wind gusts 50-60 mph are the main severe threat



KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Partly cloudy and warmer. Ice on cars and black ice melts 10 a.m.-noon

High: 48°

Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy and calm.

Low: 34°

Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and breezy with periods of scattered showers.

High: 59°

Wind: S 15-25, G 35 mph

Sunday Night-Early Monday: Very windy with a round of strong thunderstorms between 9 p.m. and 4 a.m. Showers may linger into Monday morning.

Temperatures will warm to around 60° by midnight, dropping back to 50° by morning

Wind: S-SW 20-40, G 50 mph potential higher gusts in thunderstorms

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

