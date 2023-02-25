Warmer and calm Saturday, good chance of strong thunderstorms Sunday night

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Black ice, ice on cars melts 10 a.m.-noon
- Feeling warmer this weekend
- Highs near 50° today, then 60° Sunday
- Periods of scattered showers Sunday
- Very windy Sunday night-Monday with gusts 40-50 mph regardless of thunderstorms
- Round of strong thunderstorms Sunday night, wind gusts 50-60 mph are the main severe threat
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Partly cloudy and warmer. Ice on cars and black ice melts 10 a.m.-noon
High: 48°
Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy and calm.
Low: 34°
Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph
Sunday: Mostly cloudy and breezy with periods of scattered showers.
High: 59°
Wind: S 15-25, G 35 mph
Sunday Night-Early Monday: Very windy with a round of strong thunderstorms between 9 p.m. and 4 a.m. Showers may linger into Monday morning.
Temperatures will warm to around 60° by midnight, dropping back to 50° by morning
Wind: S-SW 20-40, G 50 mph potential higher gusts in thunderstorms
