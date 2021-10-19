Warmer and windier weather Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

More great weather Tuesday with highs in the 70s, more wind

Slight chance of a shower Tuesday night-Wednesday early

Dry with highs in the 60s Thursday-Saturday ahead of changes

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, windy and warmer still. Wind: S 15-30 mph High: 76°

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a light shower or sprinkles possible. Wind: S 10-20 mph Low: 60°

Wednesday: Morning clouds give way to afternoon sunshine and breezy conditions. Wind: W 10-25 mph. High: 70°

Thursday: Partly cloudy with cooler temperatures. Wind: W-NW 5-15 mph Low 45° High: 64°

