Warmer and windier weather Tuesday

and last updated 2021-10-19 05:23:22-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • More great weather Tuesday with highs in the 70s, more wind
  • Slight chance of a shower Tuesday night-Wednesday early
  • Dry with highs in the 60s Thursday-Saturday ahead of changes

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday:  Mostly sunny, windy and warmer still. Wind: S 15-30 mph High: 76°

Tonight:  Partly cloudy with a light shower or sprinkles possible. Wind: S 10-20 mph Low: 60°

Wednesday: Morning clouds give way to afternoon sunshine and breezy conditions. Wind: W 10-25 mph. High: 70°

Thursday: Partly cloudy with cooler temperatures. Wind: W-NW 5-15 mph Low 45° High: 64°

